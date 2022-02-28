Wakefield Rhubarb Festival: Crowds enjoy city's food and drink festival 2022

There was a full programme of live demonstrations by top chefs including local Great British Bake Off contestants Freya Cox and Karen Wright., who prepared dishes using rhubarb as their main ingredient.

Over 30 venues took part including cafes, bars and restaurants in the city and the weekend saw more than 60 food and drink stalls, offering everything from cheese to cocktails, live entertainment filled the sunny air with music and, of course, Dame Ruby Rhubarb made her entrance.