Wakefield Rhubarb Festival: Crowds enjoy city's food and drink festival 2022

The city centre was flooded with food and drink loving folk from far and wide this weekend as this year's Rhubarb Festival kicked off.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:42 am

There was a full programme of live demonstrations by top chefs including local Great British Bake Off contestants Freya Cox and Karen Wright., who prepared dishes using rhubarb as their main ingredient.

Over 30 venues took part including cafes, bars and restaurants in the city and the weekend saw more than 60 food and drink stalls, offering everything from cheese to cocktails, live entertainment filled the sunny air with music and, of course, Dame Ruby Rhubarb made her entrance.

Photos by John Clifton.

Rhubarb Festival

Freya Cox, Great British Bake Off vegan baker.

2.

There were many stalls selling delicious treats.

3.

Hundreds of people visited the city centre over the weekend to enjoy the festival.

4.

Crowds turned out in force at Wakefield Cathedral this weekend for the city's annual rhubarb festival.

