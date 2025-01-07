Wakefield Rhubarb Festival: District's rhubarb spectacular returns for 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The hugely popular food and drink market returns from February 21 to 23, with over 50 chalets where people can sample and purchase local and regional treats.
Families can take part in workshops and cooking demonstrations as well as enjoy lively street entertainment and music.
Visitors can expect a whole new programme of chef demos including Wakefield’s very own Karen Wright, double BAFTA award winning TV presenter and home chef Sam Nixon and award-winning chef Rachel Green.
Families will love the free workshops, as well as fun street entertainment from Ruby Rhubarb, Ruby & Barb, and the Rhubarb Fairy!
Live music programmed by Wakefield Music Collective will be on every day at the Rhu-Bar, with a variety of local pop, folk, and rock artists.
The Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail is in partnership with Wakefield Bid, with restaurants and bars around the city putting on rhubarb-themed food and drink throughout the weekend.
Coun Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport said: “Our famous Rhubarb Festival is a fabulous celebration of our famous pink vegetable.
“And we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to enjoy the packed programme of events for all of the family to enjoy.
“We’re all set for another wonderful weekend so put the date in your diary and come and be part of the celebrations.”
The annual Rhubarb Festival recognises Wakefield as the centre of the famous ‘rhubarb triangle’ and takes place as the pink forced rhubarb is picked by hand, by candlelight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.