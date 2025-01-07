Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield’s famous Rhubarb Festival returns next month with a packed programme of events for all the family.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hugely popular food and drink market returns from February 21 to 23, with over 50 chalets where people can sample and purchase local and regional treats.

Families can take part in workshops and cooking demonstrations as well as enjoy lively street entertainment and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can expect a whole new programme of chef demos including Wakefield’s very own Karen Wright, double BAFTA award winning TV presenter and home chef Sam Nixon and award-winning chef Rachel Green.

Wakefield Rhubarb Festival returns for 2025.

Families will love the free workshops, as well as fun street entertainment from Ruby Rhubarb, Ruby & Barb, and the Rhubarb Fairy!

Live music programmed by Wakefield Music Collective will be on every day at the Rhu-Bar, with a variety of local pop, folk, and rock artists.

The Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail is in partnership with Wakefield Bid, with restaurants and bars around the city putting on rhubarb-themed food and drink throughout the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport said: “Our famous Rhubarb Festival is a fabulous celebration of our famous pink vegetable.

Wakefield Rhubarb Festival returns for 2025.

“And we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to enjoy the packed programme of events for all of the family to enjoy.

“We’re all set for another wonderful weekend so put the date in your diary and come and be part of the celebrations.”

The annual Rhubarb Festival recognises Wakefield as the centre of the famous ‘rhubarb triangle’ and takes place as the pink forced rhubarb is picked by hand, by candlelight.