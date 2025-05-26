Wakefield to welcome a feast of flavours as the continental street market arrives

A vibrant international street market will take over Wakefield’s Northgate this weekend.

Wakefield city centre will be transformed into a bustling hub of international flavours as the Continental Street Market arrives on May 29 to June 1, open from 10am to 6pm.

More than 25 traders will offer a diverse range of global products, from gourmet street food to artisan gifts.

The market is part of a district-wide series, with future events in Castleford and Pontefract.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: "It’s fantastic to see the Continental Street Market coming to Wakefield, bringing with it an array of exciting flavours and unique products.

"Events like these boost visitors to our city centre, supporting local businesses while offering people a great experience.

"Whether you're a foodie or just looking for something different, this is an event not to be missed."

Traders will be serving up a selection of mouth-watering cuisines, from Italian pizzas and Spanish churros to exotic Asian street food and traditional British favourites.

There will also be a variety of handcrafted goods, making it a great place to pick up something special.

Following Wakefield’s event, the Continental Street Market will head to Castleford on June 12 to 15 and return to Pontefract in November, giving residents across the district plenty of opportunities to enjoy a fantastic foodie experience.