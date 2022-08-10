Wakefield Town Hall to fly the rainbow flag for Pride Day 2022

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Sunday, the city will recognise the contribution made by LGBTQ+ residents to the district.

The clock tower at the town hall will also be lit up from over the weekend and Wakefield Mayor, Coun David Jones, will be attending Wakefield Pride Day and representing the council.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s LGBTQ+ Champion, said: “As a council we recognise and celebrate the diversity of all communities of the Wakefield district and the strengths and opportunities this brings.

Wakefield Pride is back this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are incredibly pleased to show our support for LGBTQ+ community and the city’s fantastic Pride celebration.”

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services, said: “We are proud to work with the different organisations in the area involved with Wakefield Pride that put on such an important event.

“It’s a great way to recognise the contribution of the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Day is an excellent event and I am delighted to fly the flag for Pride.”

With its new bigger location, the event is set to be the biggest free event Wakefield has ever seen within the city centre.

Due to its increasing popularity, Pride's new home this year is Borough Road car park.

Held on Sunday, August 14, the day kicks off at 10.30am at the Trinity Walk community stage, with local acts of all ages performing until noon.

From there, the popular Pride Parade sets off, walking around the city centre and up to the main event, starting at 1pm.

More than 4,000 people are expected to attend and the entertainment will continue until the event finishes at 10pm.

The Wakefield Pride arena will be a fully licenced area with various stalls, a health and wellbeing section, food vendors and the main stage.