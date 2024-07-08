Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blue Bell, in Hemsworth, has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in Wakefield Council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

The pub, in Cross Hill, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria namely: hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

Pub manager, Simon Barker, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.