When is the continental street market in Castleford: International food event in June will offer Greek souvlaki, French crêpes, Asian delicacies, British comfort food and more
The continental street market will take place from June 12 to 15, from 10am to 6pm each day.
Visitors will be able to sample the wide range of international cuisines, including Greek souvlaki, French crêpes, Asian delicacies and British comfort food, and browse artisan products.
The street market has already visited Pontefract and Wakefield this year, and will return to Pontefract from November 6 to 9, and Castleford from December 4 to 7.
Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: "Castleford has always given the Continental Street Market a fantastic welcome, and we’re excited to see it return this summer.
“Markets like this help bring more people into our town centres, supporting local businesses while offering a vibrant shopping and dining experience.
“Whether you're trying something new or indulging in an old favourite, there’s something for everyone."
