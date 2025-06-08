When is the continental street market in Castleford: International food event in June will offer Greek souvlaki, French crêpes, Asian delicacies, British comfort food and more

By Catherine Gannon
Published 8th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST

More than 25 traders will “take over” Carlton Street in Castleford in June in a four-day event which will offer global cuisine, sweet treats, and handcrafted goods.

The continental street market will take place from June 12 to 15, from 10am to 6pm each day.

Visitors will be able to sample the wide range of international cuisines, including Greek souvlaki, French crêpes, Asian delicacies and British comfort food, and browse artisan products.

The street market has already visited Pontefract and Wakefield this year, and will return to Pontefract from November 6 to 9, and Castleford from December 4 to 7.

The continental street market will take place on Carlton Street in Castleford from June 12 to 15.
The continental street market will take place on Carlton Street in Castleford from June 12 to 15.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: "Castleford has always given the Continental Street Market a fantastic welcome, and we’re excited to see it return this summer.

“Markets like this help bring more people into our town centres, supporting local businesses while offering a vibrant shopping and dining experience.

“Whether you're trying something new or indulging in an old favourite, there’s something for everyone."

