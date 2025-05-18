Where can I get ice cream near Wakefield: restaurants and dessert shops selling gelato, sorbet and sundaes in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract

By Catherine Gannon
Published 18th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Here is a list of places you can get ice cream near Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

If the sunny weather is making you crave something cold, sweet and refreshing, the Wakefield area has plenty of shops and restaurants serving scoops of icy goodness.

If you’re visiting Blacker Hall Farm in Wakefield, its farm shop has just introduced a new ice cream vending machine, serving dairy ice cream with a choice of three toppings and three sauces.

In Wakefield city centre, Rassam’s Creamery is a restaurant entirely devoted to dessert, offering sundaes and gelato in a range of flavours.

In Pontefract, the Little Dessert Shop offers gelato, sundaes and sorbet in a wide range of flavours including pretzel and peanut butter, and jelly doughnut.

Click through the list to see places near Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford where you could get an ice cream to enjoy in the sunny weather.

1. Where you can get an ice cream near Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

1 Twitch Hill, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5LR.

2. Molly and Ted's Ice Cream Bar

1 Twitch Hill, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5LR.

Branch Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield. It has recently introduced an ice cream vending machine which serves dairy ice cream with a choice of three toppings and three sauces.

3. Blacker Hall Farm Shop

Branch Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield. It has recently introduced an ice cream vending machine which serves dairy ice cream with a choice of three toppings and three sauces.

Unit 7, Burgage Square, Wakefield, WF1 2TS. The dessert restaurant has an extensive menu including gelato and sundaes.

4. Rassam's Creamery

Unit 7, Burgage Square, Wakefield, WF1 2TS. The dessert restaurant has an extensive menu including gelato and sundaes.

