If the sunny weather is making you crave something cold, sweet and refreshing, the Wakefield area has plenty of shops and restaurants serving scoops of icy goodness.

If you’re visiting Blacker Hall Farm in Wakefield, its farm shop has just introduced a new ice cream vending machine, serving dairy ice cream with a choice of three toppings and three sauces.

In Wakefield city centre, Rassam’s Creamery is a restaurant entirely devoted to dessert, offering sundaes and gelato in a range of flavours.

In Pontefract, the Little Dessert Shop offers gelato, sundaes and sorbet in a wide range of flavours including pretzel and peanut butter, and jelly doughnut.

Click through the list to see places near Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford where you could get an ice cream to enjoy in the sunny weather.

1 . Where you can get an ice cream near Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images for LTA Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

2 . Molly and Ted's Ice Cream Bar 1 Twitch Hill, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5LR. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Blacker Hall Farm Shop Branch Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield. It has recently introduced an ice cream vending machine which serves dairy ice cream with a choice of three toppings and three sauces. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Rassam's Creamery Unit 7, Burgage Square, Wakefield, WF1 2TS. The dessert restaurant has an extensive menu including gelato and sundaes. Photo: Google Photo Sales