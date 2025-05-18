If the sunny weather is making you crave something cold, sweet and refreshing, the Wakefield area has plenty of shops and restaurants serving scoops of icy goodness.
If you’re visiting Blacker Hall Farm in Wakefield, its farm shop has just introduced a new ice cream vending machine, serving dairy ice cream with a choice of three toppings and three sauces.
In Wakefield city centre, Rassam’s Creamery is a restaurant entirely devoted to dessert, offering sundaes and gelato in a range of flavours.
In Pontefract, the Little Dessert Shop offers gelato, sundaes and sorbet in a wide range of flavours including pretzel and peanut butter, and jelly doughnut.
Click through the list to see places near Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford where you could get an ice cream to enjoy in the sunny weather.