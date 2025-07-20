Where kids can eat for free this summer holiday: Here are some of the places kids can eat for free (or just £1)

Here are some of the places kids can eat for free (or just £1) this summer holiday.placeholder image
By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
The summer break has arrived and here are all the places kids can eat for free or for a highly discounted price.

Many Wakefield households are already stretching their budgets with rising bills and cost of living, so providing lunch during the school holidays as well as other meals, can really pile on the pressure.

But supermarkets, cafes and restaurants across the district are offering a bit of much needed relief with discounted meals - some even free meals - with a paying adult.

Some of which are charging just £1.

Here’s where we’ve spotted is helping families this half term:

Kids can eat free daily, with no adult spend.

1. ASDA

Photo Sales
Kids under the age of 10 eat for £1 during the school holidays.

2. ASK ITALIAN

Photo Sales
Kids eat free with a newsletter voucher.

3. BEEFEATER

Photo Sales
Kids eat for £1 with any adult main.

4. BELLA ITALIA

Photo Sales
