Where kids can eat for free this summer holiday: Here are some of the places kids can eat for free (or just £1)

Many Wakefield households are already stretching their budgets with rising bills and cost of living, so providing lunch during the school holidays as well as other meals, can really pile on the pressure.

But supermarkets, cafes and restaurants across the district are offering a bit of much needed relief with discounted meals - some even free meals - with a paying adult.

Some of which are charging just £1.

Here’s where we’ve spotted is helping families this half term:

ASDA Kids can eat free daily, with no adult spend.

ASK ITALIAN Kids under the age of 10 eat for £1 during the school holidays.

BEEFEATER Kids eat free with a newsletter voucher.

BELLA ITALIA Kids eat for £1 with any adult main.