World Pasta Day is observed on October 25 each year, and celebrates penne, spaghetti, tagliatelle, rigatoni, and the hundreds of pasta types which have been created over thousands of years.

Wakefield is home to an abundance of fantastic restaurants, and you can find delicious pasta dishes not only in its traditional Italian eateries, but also in its array of modern cafes and gastropubs serving food from cuisines around the world.

We’ve put together a list of 12 restaurants in the Wakefield area which offer pasta dishes and which are highly rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.

Click through the gallery to see which restaurants were included in the list, which is not in any particular order.

You can view more restaurants serving pasta in Wakefield at: https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/FindRestaurants?geo=190729&sort=POPULARITY&dishes=10678&broadened=false

1 . World Pasta Day Picture: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images Photo: Marco Bertorello Photo Sales

2 . World Pasta Day La Fortezza: The Newmillerdam restaurant established in 2010 describes its food as ‘rustic’ and traditional’ Italian. Guests can choose from an array of pasta dishes, including gnocchi, spaghetti, tortellini, tagliatelle and penne. Some gluten-free pasta dishes are also available. The restaurant can be found at 675, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ. Photo: John Clifton Photo Sales

3 . World Pasta Day Fino: The pizzeria and cicchetti-style restaurant is set in a building dating back to 1596. Customers can choose from fresh pan or wood fired pasta, with a range of options available including spaghetti, fettuccine, pappardelle, lasagna, and rigatoni. It is located at 53, Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3BP. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . World Pasta Day Bistro 42 Horbury: Although its menu features dishes from a wide range of cuisines, from Korean chicken to Greek kebab, customers can choose from three different linguini dishes – chicken and chorizo, wild mushroom and truffle, and Cajun king prawn. It is located at 2, High Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LE. Photo: Google Photo Sales