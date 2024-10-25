World Pasta Day takes place each year on October 25 and has been observed since 1995.
Wakefield has plenty to offer for lovers of all things spaghetti, ravioli, linguini and fusilli, as well as for fans of the Italian cuisine in general.
Click through the gallery to see some of the restaurants in the Wakefield area which have rated highly on Tripadvisor to find somewhere new to celebrate World Pasta Day.
The restaurants have not been listed in a particular order.
Rustico on Northgate
Some of the best restaurants for Italian food in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor Photo: Google
Capri at Newmillerdam
Rustico on Northgate has been rated four out of five on Tripadvisor out of 861 reviews. One customer commented: "Excellent service! We were given bread and A dip upon being seated this was delicious! We decided on the Sunday set menu, we chose prawn cocktail and creamy garlic mushrooms to start, and both had the sea bass, prawn and scallop dish this was served with an ample bowl of vegetables. All was absolutely delicious!" Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees
Bella Roma on Northgate
Capri at Newmillerdam can be found on Barnsley Road. It has been rated four and a half out of five on Tripadvisor from 50 reviews. Customers commented: "Sometimes our ratings are based primarily around the quality of food, ambience and service. No doubt this was full marks for all and enhanced by the decor and vibe of this experience! You've set a high standard!" Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. World Pasta Day: best Italian restaurants in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor
Bella Roma on Northgate has been rated four and a half out of five from 702 reviews on Tripadvisor. The site also lists it as 19th out of 417 restaurants in Wakefield. One customer commented: "We just love coming here. Bella Roma Wakefield. The staff are lovely, helpful, happy & professional. The food is 1st class. We visit at least once a month for a teatime treat. We've also previously hired the room upstairs for a family celebration & the staff were so accommodating. You must try it yourself!" Picture: Google Photo: Google
