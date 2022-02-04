Xscape Italian restaurant giving away 100 pizzas to celebrate National Pizza Day

The pan-tastic promotion is being run by ASK Italian to celebrate the national day and give people a slice of the action on the house.

All visitors need to do is visit ASK Italian at Xscape Yorkshire on National Pizza Day, Wednesday February 9, and collect a free pizza voucher by saying: “I want free pizza!”

The voucher can then be used to grab a free pizza between Thursday, February 10 and Monday, April 4.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All visitors need to do is visit ASK Italian at Xscape Yorkshire on National Pizza Day, Wednesday February 9, and collect a free pizza voucher by saying: “I want free pizza!”

Alison Hogarth, Marketing Manager of Xscape Yorkshire, believes it’s crust the pick me up people need in February.

She said: “We all want more reasons to smile after the last couple of years, so we love what ASK Italian is doing here to celebrate National Pizza Day.

“It also gives 100 lucky parties a reason to return to Xscape Yorkshire and enjoy a well-earned pizza on their visit – and who doesn’t love pizza!”

The 100 vouchers will be handed out on a first come, first served basis at the restaurant with one voucher per group/family while stocks last.

Pizza lovers can also enjoy a slice at other Xscape restaurants and activities including Bella Italia, Pizza Express, Frankie & Benny’s, Dominoes and even Volcano Falls.