Yonder-ful! Popular food and drink festival returns to Pontefract Castle this month

Yonder, the outdoor food and music festival which brings sunset party vibes and delicious food to the district, has announced two new dates at a historic Pontefract landmark, with one being this month.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

The huge festival will return to Pontefract Castle with street food, decadent drinks and eclectic entertainment on the menu.

Festival hosts and sister-in-laws, Rachel Riley and Hayley Pennock said: "Join us in the Yorkshire capital of sass for sublime street food, ales and unmissable good vibes.

"Snap, sup and shimmy ower yonder with a delicious selection of authentic dishes from independent and passionate, local food vendors, the finest selection of craft beers in Yorkshire on ice and killer fizz to fuel your dance moves.”

Pontefract Castle will host the popular food and drink festival, Yonder, on June 10.Pontefract Castle will host the popular food and drink festival, Yonder, on June 10.
The event will be held at the castle on Saturday June 10, from 4pm to 10pm.

It will then return to Pontefract on September 23.

Tickets are available via the festival’s Event Brite

Yonder at the Castle returns to Pontefract this month and then in September.Yonder at the Castle returns to Pontefract this month and then in September.
