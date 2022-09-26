News you can trust since 1852
The Yonder festival featured a silent disco in which festival-goers each wore headphones to listen to the music

Nine photos showcasing Yonder at the Castle festival's huge debut in Pontefract

A food and drink festival, run by events company YonderEvents, debuted on Saturday at Pontefract Castle to a sold-out crowd.

By Kara McKune
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:21 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:22 pm

The festival celebrated YonderEvent's first birthday.

Festival hosts and sister-in-laws, Rachel Riley and Hayley Pennock, said they were delighted it had been so popular.

Yonder at the Castle was a huge success. The event was happy, fun and friendly from start to finish.

“We are honoured to have been allowed to put the event on at Pontefract Castle, such an incredible historic iconic place in our hometown.”

The festival was set across two stages.

Around 1,500 people found themselves partying the night away with Pontefract-born DJ Dave Beer headlining the event and various performers taking to each of the stages.

Yonder at the Castle had a variety of entertainment throughout the evening including a silent disco, fairground entertainment and a Zen Den which offered spa treatments.

The festival also featured a variety of local street food vendors such as The Pizza Box Co. and Oh La La Fries.

Following this year’s success, Rachel and Hayley hope to bring the festival back in 2024.

“We are grateful for everyone who helps us to put the event on,” they said..

“As the event was a huge success for us and Pontefract Castle we hope to return again next year."

1. Featured Performances

Peformer Lisa Thompson took to the stage to a sold out crowd.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Street Food

Local street food vendors like Thai by Mo provided food for hungry attendees.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Getting 'glitterfied!'

Glitter stalls allowed attendees to get 'glitterfied' for the festival.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Serving up a treat

The Pizza Box Co. was one of the many street vendors offering food at the festival

Photo: Scott Merrylees

