The festival celebrated YonderEvent's first birthday.

Festival hosts and sister-in-laws, Rachel Riley and Hayley Pennock, said they were delighted it had been so popular.

“Yonder at the Castle was a huge success. The event was happy, fun and friendly from start to finish.

“We are honoured to have been allowed to put the event on at Pontefract Castle, such an incredible historic iconic place in our hometown.”

The festival was set across two stages.

Around 1,500 people found themselves partying the night away with Pontefract-born DJ Dave Beer headlining the event and various performers taking to each of the stages.

Yonder at the Castle had a variety of entertainment throughout the evening including a silent disco, fairground entertainment and a Zen Den which offered spa treatments.

The festival also featured a variety of local street food vendors such as The Pizza Box Co. and Oh La La Fries.

Following this year’s success, Rachel and Hayley hope to bring the festival back in 2024.

“We are grateful for everyone who helps us to put the event on,” they said..

“As the event was a huge success for us and Pontefract Castle we hope to return again next year."

