Yonder is back! Food festival will bring party vibes to Castleford with cocktails, authentic world cuisines and live music

Yonder is a day-to-night food, drinks and music party for adults looking to enjoy chill beats with resident DJs, cocktails, craft beers and tasty street food dishes.

Organisers, and sisters-in-law, Hayley Pennock and Rachel Riley have ambitions to put the Five Towns on Yorkshire’s foodie map with a vibrant offering of authentic world cuisines, quality drinks and live music at the historic Queen's Mill, next to the River Aire.

And this year, there are two events to look forward to. The first on May 21 and a second event on July 2 from 4pm to 10pm.

The popular street food festival Yonder is back this month bringing the drinks and party music to Castleford once again.

A third event is being organised at Pontefract Castle later in the year, details of which are to be announced.

At the Castleford events, there will be independent street traders, food, resident and guest DJs, Sax players and surprise acts.

There will also be a small Artisan market and stalls and an indoor acoustics stage.

Hayley said: "It's a celebration of music and food and also supporting local. We're very proud of Pontefract and everything it has to offer.

"It's great to see local businesses pulling together.

"We started planning the first Yonder before the pandemic hit, but we now think the timing could not have been better.

"Last year people were still a bit uneasy about going to big venues, whereas this is outside."