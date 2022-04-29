You can now book a potions themed cocktail class just in time for International Harry Potter Day

Well, now you can! Just in time for International Harry Potter Day - May 2nd, award-winning cocktail company Boozy Events have launched an interactive potion making mixology class perfect for wizarding world fans.

The cocktail masterclass, run by a live wizard mixologist, will teach you how to make 4 wicked potions in a magical experience full of fun and sorcery. You’ll feel as if you’re spending the day at Hogwarts itself!

Choose from guided or unguided options, so you can mix up your potions privately, following along on ancient literature mirroring those from the Harry Potter franchise, or take the opportunity to learn live from an expert wizardry professor and master of potions.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can now hire a wizard to train you in cocktail potions.

Learn in a gaggle of witches and wizards, or take the class solo to get your cocktail sorcery up to scratch! Either way, you and your guests will receive all the ingredients you need for your virtual class via a fully tracked owl delivery service at least two days prior to the mystical event, so you don’t even have to worry about muggling over to the shop.

Whilst the potions class is currently available virtually, Boozy’s School of Beverages will travel to locations across the UK, with trained mixologists based in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, London, Manchester and more.