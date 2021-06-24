Love it or loathe it, you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in Wakefield.

You're not really from Wakefield if you haven’t done these 21 things

Love it or loathe it, you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th June 2021, 5:08 pm

Wakefield has its ups and downs but it is these quirks that make it the home we know and love.

From meeting under the clock at the bus station, told someone on holiday you're from 'near Leeds' or ran under the frightening subway at Kirkgate, there's so much that sets us apart from other towns.

You're not really from Wakefield if you haven't...

1. Woolies

Hasn't everyone gone for a Woollies pick 'n' mix before queuing at the ABC cinema?

Buy photo

2. Car park

Ever forgotten where you'd parked at the Ridings?

Buy photo

3. Pie Shop

Been to the famous Wakefield Pie Shop. (Some say even fallen down the stairs at said Pie Shop!)

Buy photo

4. "Alright, Cock"

Calling people 'cock' without getting a hiding!

Buy photo
WakefieldLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 6