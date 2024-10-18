Here are some of the best hotels to stay in across Wakefield.Here are some of the best hotels to stay in across Wakefield.
Here are some of the best hotels to stay in across Wakefield.

Here are 10 0f the best hotels in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor

By Kara McKune
Published 18th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST
From motorway accomodation to luxurious lodges – here are some of the best places to stay in Wakefield.

Whether you’re planning on staying in Wakefiled or just passing through get some rest at one of these hotels, as recommended by Tripadvisor.

Fur stars out of five based on 1,516 reviews. Walton Hall, Walton, WF2 6PW.

1. Waterton Park Hotel

Fur stars out of five based on 1,516 reviews. Walton Hall, Walton, WF2 6PW. Photo: Google Maps

4.5 stars out of five based on 571 reviews. 77 Dale St, Ossett WF5 9HN.

2. The Mews Hotel

4.5 stars out of five based on 571 reviews. 77 Dale St, Ossett WF5 9HN. Photo: Google Maps

4.5 stars out of five based on 349 reviews. Moto Service Area, J39-38 M1 Southbound West Bretton, Wakefield WF4 4LQ.

3. Travelodge Wakefield Woolley Edge M1 Southbound

4.5 stars out of five based on 349 reviews. Moto Service Area, J39-38 M1 Southbound West Bretton, Wakefield WF4 4LQ. Photo: Google Maps

Four stars out of five based on 716 reviews. Fryers Way, Ossett, Wakefield WF5 9TJ .

4. Ramada Wakefield M1

Four stars out of five based on 716 reviews. Fryers Way, Ossett, Wakefield WF5 9TJ . Photo: Google Maps

