Whether you’re planning on staying in Wakefiled or just passing through get some rest at one of these hotels, as recommended by Tripadvisor.
1. Waterton Park Hotel
Fur stars out of five based on 1,516 reviews. Walton Hall, Walton, WF2 6PW. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Mews Hotel
4.5 stars out of five based on 571 reviews. 77 Dale St, Ossett WF5 9HN. Photo: Google Maps
3. Travelodge Wakefield Woolley Edge M1 Southbound
4.5 stars out of five based on 349 reviews. Moto Service Area, J39-38 M1 Southbound West Bretton, Wakefield WF4 4LQ. Photo: Google Maps
4. Ramada Wakefield M1
Four stars out of five based on 716 reviews. Fryers Way, Ossett, Wakefield WF5 9TJ . Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.