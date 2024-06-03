Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Pontefract and Castleford.Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Pontefract and Castleford.
Here are 14 new job vacancies in Pontefract and Castleford including prison officer and McDonald's worker

By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Here are 14 job openings that have become available in Pontefract and Castleford this week.

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Now, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming part of the front of house team at McDonald’s or KFC or a prison custody officer in the district.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career to kick off the new year.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

£10.50 - £11.50 an hour. The successful candidate will work with efficiency, accuracy and pace, take pride in their work and have a positive can-do attitude.

1. Iceland - Retail Assistant

£10.50 - £11.50 an hour. The successful candidate will work with efficiency, accuracy and pace, take pride in their work and have a positive can-do attitude.

£13.50 - £16.00 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. Key responsibilities include assembling materials, according to work instructions and Quality Control all fabricated parts, before assembly and inspecting completed work product for any defects.

2. Joule Hot Water Systems Ltd - TIG Welder (Tungsten Inert Gas)

£13.50 - £16.00 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. Key responsibilities include assembling materials, according to work instructions and Quality Control all fabricated parts, before assembly and inspecting completed work product for any defects.

Up to £22,605 a year - Full-time. The successful candidate will have full responsibility for every aspect of the physical and mental wellbeing of adults in their care, ensuring their health, safety and wellbeing is a priority.

3. GeoAmey - Prisoner Custody Officer

Up to £22,605 a year - Full-time. The successful candidate will have full responsibility for every aspect of the physical and mental wellbeing of adults in their care, ensuring their health, safety and wellbeing is a priority.

£11.71 an hour - Permanent. The successful candidate will enjoy working to targets and will be willing to work in a physically challenging environment.

4. Dovecote Park Lt - Processing Operative

£11.71 an hour - Permanent. The successful candidate will enjoy working to targets and will be willing to work in a physically challenging environment.

