Here are 14 new job vacancies in Pontefract and Castleford including prison officer and McDonald's worker

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Now, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming part of the front of house team at McDonald’s or KFC or a prison custody officer in the district.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career to kick off the new year.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Iceland - Retail Assistant
£10.50 - £11.50 an hour. The successful candidate will work with efficiency, accuracy and pace, take pride in their work and have a positive can-do attitude. Photo: Google Maps
2. Joule Hot Water Systems Ltd - TIG Welder (Tungsten Inert Gas)
£13.50 - £16.00 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. Key responsibilities include assembling materials, according to work instructions and Quality Control all fabricated parts, before assembly and inspecting completed work product for any defects. Photo: Google Maps
3. GeoAmey - Prisoner Custody Officer
Up to £22,605 a year - Full-time. The successful candidate will have full responsibility for every aspect of the physical and mental wellbeing of adults in their care, ensuring their health, safety and wellbeing is a priority. Photo: Google Maps
4. Dovecote Park Lt - Processing Operative
£11.71 an hour - Permanent. The successful candidate will enjoy working to targets and will be willing to work in a physically challenging environment. Photo: Google Maps