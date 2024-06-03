Here are 14 new job vacancies in Pontefract and Castleford including prison officer and McDonald's worker

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.

Now, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming part of the front of house team at McDonald’s or KFC or a prison custody officer in the district.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career to kick off the new year.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

1 . Iceland - Retail Assistant £10.50 - £11.50 an hour. The successful candidate will work with efficiency, accuracy and pace, take pride in their work and have a positive can-do attitude.

2 . Joule Hot Water Systems Ltd - TIG Welder (Tungsten Inert Gas) £13.50 - £16.00 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. Key responsibilities include assembling materials, according to work instructions and Quality Control all fabricated parts, before assembly and inspecting completed work product for any defects.

3 . GeoAmey - Prisoner Custody Officer Up to £22,605 a year - Full-time. The successful candidate will have full responsibility for every aspect of the physical and mental wellbeing of adults in their care, ensuring their health, safety and wellbeing is a priority.