Exposed beams, beautiful stained glass windows and original oak doors and panelling are just some of the period features which add to the charm of this unique house in the sought-after Leeds suburb of Churwell.

The former Methodist church building on Back Lane has been sensitively converted to marry its traditional character with the best contemporary stylings, and the asking price is £825,000.

The five-bedroom detached house boasts underfloor heating in every room, electric dormer windows and a power socket for an electric car.

The garden is perfect for entertaining in the summer and the bedrooms are bright and spacious, making the most of the large church windows.

But the highlight is the huge open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, opening out onto the decked terrace, with light pouring in through the beautiful stained glass windows at either end.

The Pinnacles is listed for sale through the online estate agent Purplebricks, which calls it a ‘masterpiece of design and restoration’.

Living area

Garden The decked terrace and garden

Kerb appeal The front

Study The elegant study, which could also be another bedroom