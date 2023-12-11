News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Here are some of the new properties in Wakefield, that have been added to the market this week.Here are some of the new properties in Wakefield, that have been added to the market this week.
Here are some of the new properties in Wakefield, that have been added to the market this week.

18 homes in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford that have been added to the property market this week

If you are looking for a new home, here are some stunning properties that have been added to the market across Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract this week.
By Kara McKune
Published 11th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

These 18 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

To find out more about these properties, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This three bedroom family semi-detached home in Sandal is currently available for £325,000.

1. Woolgreaves Drive

This three bedroom family semi-detached home in Sandal is currently available for £325,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Located in the prime location of Newton Hill, this spacious five bed semi-detached property is available for £300,000.

2. Grey Street

Located in the prime location of Newton Hill, this spacious five bed semi-detached property is available for £300,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This three bedroom traditional mid-terrace home is available on Rightmove for £165,000.

3. Jubilee Avenue

This three bedroom traditional mid-terrace home is available on Rightmove for £165,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This four bedroom detached property, located on a popular development in Wakefield, is available for £370,000.

4. Lancaster Avenue

This four bedroom detached property, located on a popular development in Wakefield, is available for £370,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastlefordRightmove