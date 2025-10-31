Haunted house: 30 East Drive, Pontefract.

A Pontefract property is renowned for being home to one of the “most terrifying ghosts” in the country.

30 East Drive is reputedly haunted by one of the “most aggressive” spirits in the UK.

Strange events occurred in the house in 1966 following a family moving in to the dwelling.

What followed was several years of incredible, inexplicable events such as lights being turned off and on, plants leaping out of their pots and landing on the stairs, cupboards shaking violently, photographs being slashed with a sharp knife and an endless list of levitating and thrown objects.

The 16th century 'Black Monk' is said to have haunted the property following his death.

The youngest daughter of the family also claimed she had been dragged, kicking and screaming, up the stairs, an event that left her seriously traumatised and with clearly visible finger marks on her throat.

Following local excitement about the spirit, newspapers dubbed the “demonic” poltergeist the “Black Monk”.

However, it was only ten years later that an amateur historian decided to thoroughly investigate the hauntings.

He uncovered from local newspaper reports sightings of a Tudor monk who died in the area during the 16th century.

The monk was supposedly a part of Pontefract Priory, a Cluniac monastery dedicated to St John the Evangelist that was founded in 1090.

The house is now owned by film producer, Bil Bungay.

While producing a horror movie based on the strange happenings at the house itself, Bil saw the property was up for sale.

“After completing the movie, I discovered that the actual house, where all these incredible events allegedly happened, was for sale and it was…er, cheap – so I bought it!”

Despite owning the house, Bil is yet to spend the night there.

“I pay the council tax on the place and I promise you I have never stayed there and nor do I have any intention of staying there!

"Friends have since had the courage to stay overnight – smart, grounded, healthily sceptical friends. The list of things that occurred to them boggled the mind - subtle stuff, but nevertheless real.”

While not a typical B'n'B, if the idea of spending time in a haunted house with what Bil calls one of the “most terrifying ghosts in history” is appealing, bookings to stay overnight in the property are available.

However, Bil encourages curious visitors not to visit.

"There is definitely something deeply profound and intimidating in this house, so frankly I think you’d be nuts to make a booking!”

The house is a notorious spot for ghost hunters and people looking for evidence of the “Black Monk”.

A visitor who stayed in the house posted online: “This is the place where I had the most amazing phenomena. We heard loud footsteps above us and the light in the kitchen shook with the motion.”

Another simply called it “a very haunted house”.

Recent happenings, posted on the 30 East Drive website from visitors, include every radiator mysteriously being turned up full having been turned down by guest, a figure of man made from duvet seen placed on the neighbour’s son’s bed, and dolls in the front room changing position.

Bookings to stay in the house, as well as the house rules and waiver, can be read via: www.30eastdrive.com/booking-step-1/,

Any theoretical physicists are also able to visit for free.