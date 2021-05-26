A lovely south-facing garden is with this village home for sale near Wakefield

Its south-facing garden is another attraction, to complement the flexible living space indoors.

With five double bedrooms, of which three have en suite facilities, the house has an open plan family kitchen and an integral double garage.

It is spacious, with good natural light throughout. An impressive reception hall has a natural stone floor with a galleried landing above.

The large living room has a feature stone fireplace, while the kitchen, dining and sitting room areas interweave.

There is an additional office, utility room, WC and internal access to the garage.

The main bedroom has a walk-through dressing area, a Juliet balcony and en suite shower room.

Bedrooms two and three share an en suite while the remaining two double bedrooms are served by the family bathroom.

There is extensive parking space, with an electric car charging point. The private rear garden offers great space for entertaining.

Notton is on the doorstep of open countryside yet has good access to local amenities and commuter links.