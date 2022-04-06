The historic Grade ll Listed four-bedroom home also has stunning walled gardens that contain another piece of history - the former Horbury lock-up, the upper floor of which is now transformed in to a garden studio.

This is a property with great versatility and many character features, both sash and Georgian style windows among them.

With entrance and study halls, the house has a cottage style kitchen with a traditional Aga and a modern cooker, a laundry room and ground floor w.c..

A large living room holds a fireplace with wood burning stove, and there's a charming dining room.

Four upstairs bedrooms share a bathroom fitted with a four-piece white and chrome suite.

The attached annexe has a one-bedroom apartment with a kitchen diner, a living room, bedroom and shower room, and private access from the garden.

To the first floor is a second apartment with two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and living room.

Parking is available in a free car park across the road. There is also full planning permission in place to restore a double parking space to the property, if desired.

This home is ideal for an extended family, for running a business from home, or for providing a rental income from the annexe, with a rental estimate of £500 pcm short hold tenancy/£60 per night Airbnb on the ground floor apartment. Or there’s the option to extend main accommodation into the annexe.

The landmark property is for sale in Tithe Barn Street, Horbury, priced £545,000. Call Richard Kendall estate agent on 01924 291 294 for details.

1. An inviting sitting room This room has a fireplace with wood burning stove as its focal point. Photo Sales

2. Attractive interior space Part of the extensive kitchen area. Photo Sales

3. The character kitchen A traditional Aga and a modern cooker are within the kitchen with its end window and open stone wall feature. Photo Sales

4. A stunning dining room This beamed and versatile dining room has great warmth and character. Photo Sales