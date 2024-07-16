Agbrigg community garden wins prestigious Green Flag Award
Appletree Allotment and Community Garden, in Agbrigg, has received a prestigious Green Flag Award – the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.
The scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces throughout the country.
Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Appletree on achieving a Green Flag Award.
“Appletree Garden is a vital green space for communities in Agbrigg and Wakefield district to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely, and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.”
“We know that Spectrum People staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, so everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”
“It is important that our free-to-use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community, while ensuring the environment is protected.”
The lovely garden and green space, on Agbrigg Road, is ran and maintained by Wakefield-based charity Spectrum People.
Bridget Gill and Matt Gordon from Spectrum People said: “We are very proud to have won this award, and it is down to our amazing team of workers and volunteers who put their time and effort into the wonderful space Appletree is, and which helps so many people with their wellbeing.”
