HC-One’s Priory Gardens care home in Pontefract, has been busy transforming the garden area of their care home in a bid to win the winning title of this year’s HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition.

The HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition is an annual event where HC-One care homes across the UK enter in the hope of winning in their respective regions.

This year’s competition featured no set categories, allowing homes to create their garden however they like, including creating flower beds/boxes and wildflower gardens.

Residents and colleagues at Priory Gardens got creative in transforming their blossoming gardens – creating raised flower beds and vegetable patches as well as potting fresh vegetables.

Some residents also took trips to the local garden centre to choose an array of new flowers and plants to make the garden as beautiful as possible.

Sadly, the Pontefract care home was not one of the five regional winners chosen by celebrity guest judge, Rachel de Thame.

Priory Garden’s home manager, Allison Gill, said: “Residents, colleagues and the local community really enjoyed transforming the garden area of the home in a bid to enter this year’s HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition.

"I would like to thank all of our residents and colleagues for the hard work they have put in to transforming the garden.”

Rachel de Thame, competition guest judge, stated: “I thoroughly enjoyed being a guest judge in this year’s HC-One Garden in Bloom competition.

“There was such a high volume and standard of entries. Thank you to everyone who participated and well done to Priory Gardens on the amazing transformative work they’ve carried out on their garden area.”