This vast contemporary four-bedroom detached family home, tucked away in a highly-sought after location in Wrenthorpe, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

This modern family home, on Broomhall Avenue, is situated in a highly-regarded area within Wakefield with convenient access to a broad range of shops, schools and both state and private schools.

Upon entering the home, there is a grand central reception hall with stylish double doors to the front and a skylight over that creates a welcoming atmosphere.

A door from the hall leads to the luxury living room, which has a media wall incorporating a log effect electric fire and connects through to a substantial living dining kitchen with modern quartz worktops and a matching island.

Leading off from the kitchen is the dining area which has French doors that lead out to a lovely private garden ideal for outside entertaining.

Also on the ground floor is a large fifth double bedroom, which could easily be used as a large second reception room and is connected to a further double bedroom with a Jack and Jill shower room.

Completing the ground floor is a separate utility room and an additional shower room.

To the first floor, there are four incredible double bedrooms – one of which has its own en suite – a storage room and another shower room.

Outside, is a vast sweeping driveway that leads up to a broad parking/turning area, with a sensor-activated security light.

At the back of the property, there is an attractive shed and substantial bin storage as well as two outside water taps and a set of outside electrical sockets at either end of the property.

The principal gardens lie to the side of the house where there is a fantastic family entertaining area with a tiled patio and pergola as well as artificial lawns and numerous plant beds.

The home also benefits from a good range of local facilities as well as ready access to the national motorway network.

This incredible property, on Broomhall Avenue, is currently available on Rightmove for £950,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Richard Kendall on 01924 793995.

