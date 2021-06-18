Character three-storey home with four bedrooms and situated within a great location
In a picturesque setting, this converted barnhouse offers spacious living over three levels.
With four good size bedrooms and three large reception rooms, its original period features, beams and quirkiness blend well with modern comforts.
A stone pillared entrance porch leads in to a reception hall.
Ground floor rooms include a big kitchen diner, a living room with feature fireplace and a separate dining room.
Upstairs are three bedrooms, with a house bathroom.
A galleried landing has a further staircase to the second floor where there is a large sitting room, a fourth bedroom and further bathroom, all with large Velux windows.
The south-facing rear garden has a Yorkshire stone paved patio area and some timber decking at the rear.
A Yorkshire stone paved seating area lies at the front of the house, with a stone paved driveway and pebbled plots with plants and bushes.
There is a shared access driveway with the neighbouring property, along with a detached garage and car port.
Surrounded by farmland and with a good degree of privacy, this home is also close to the walks and facilities of Newmillerdam Country Park.
£539,000 Chevet Barn, 2 Briery Hall Farm, Chevet Lane WF2 6PT Richard Kendall Estate Agent 01924 291294