Character three-storey home with four bedrooms and situated within a great location

With four good size bedrooms and three large reception rooms, its original period features, beams and quirkiness blend well with modern comforts.

A stone pillared entrance porch leads in to a reception hall.

Ground floor rooms include a big kitchen diner, a living room with feature fireplace and a separate dining room.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, with a house bathroom.

A galleried landing has a further staircase to the second floor where there is a large sitting room, a fourth bedroom and further bathroom, all with large Velux windows.

The south-facing rear garden has a Yorkshire stone paved patio area and some timber decking at the rear.

A Yorkshire stone paved seating area lies at the front of the house, with a stone paved driveway and pebbled plots with plants and bushes.

There is a shared access driveway with the neighbouring property, along with a detached garage and car port.

Surrounded by farmland and with a good degree of privacy, this home is also close to the walks and facilities of Newmillerdam Country Park.