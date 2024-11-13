City Fields: Call for action as residents ‘crying out’ for new district centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior councillors have called for action to speed up the delivery of facilities planned for a new suburb in Wakefield.

Residents at City Fields are still waiting for a new district centre to be completed almost five years after the scheme was given the go-ahead.

The £10m development includes building a new supermarket, retail units, healthcare facilities, a nursery, pub and restaurant across a 110,000 sq ft site off Neil Fox Way.

When completed, the amenities will serve new community of more than 2,500 homes being created to the east of the city centre.

Planning applications to build homes in the area regularly attract objections from residents concerned about the lack of local infrastructure.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet members commented on the slow delivery of the centre as they agreed to sell a parcel of local authority-owned land to allow Barratt Homes to build a further 250 homes at City Fields.

Deputy leader Jack Hemingway said: “We know it has been a long-running issue and I know that officers are working hard behind the scenes to try and get private companies involved to deliver that district centre.

“I just want to reiterate how important it is that we keep up that work and that residents get the facilities and infrastructure that they need and deserve.”

Matthew Morley, cabinet holder for planning and highways, said: “We are creating a new community but we do need the community infrastructure to go with that.

“The district centre is something that residents are crying out for now. I do think it is something that we need to fetch forward.

“I would hope that the senior officers and the chief executive (Tony Reeves) do meet with us now and we can bring this to a conclusion.

“I do welcome the report. It is fetching much-needed capital into the council. But we no need those assets and community infrastructure.”

The City Fields District Centre is planned for a 110,000 sq ft site on Neil Fox Way, in Wakefield. Image: DeVeer Estates.

Planning permission for the district centre was granted in February 2020 and it was expected to be completed by May 2023.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “City Fields has been a tremendous success for this council.

“It’s brought masses of funding in. It’s brought all the houses that we need.

“We have been punching above our weight because of it and I know other councils in West Yorkshire were envious of the fact that we had this scheme ready.

“But we must get what we need for the community. We must pursue that at all costs.”