Digs for your dog! Popular UK rental brand in Leeds will be pet-friendly

Ahead of National Dog Day on August 26, Leeds’ new rental brand UNCLE, which can be found in the very heart of the city just off Whitehall Road, announces its accommodation is dog-friendly.

The UK is a nation of pet lovers, with one in three UK homes owning a dog.1 UNCLE Leeds understands how important pets are to us Brits, and believes you shouldn’t have to compromise on the quality of your home because you have a furry friend. Research conducted by UNCLE also showed that almost a quarter of UK renters look for pet-friendly options when choosing a place to rent.2

What’s more, the new Labour government is pushing through a new Renters’ Rights Bill aiming to make it easier for tenants to rent with pets.3

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Ryan Prince, Founder of UNCLE Leeds, commented: “We’re always looking for ways in which we can improve living for our residents, and create a real home and community for our residents. That’s why we made the decision to make UNCLE Leeds pet-friendly, something other rental developments in the area do not offer. We understand how important pets are to many people, and we never want to stop wonderful people living at UNCLE because of their decision to own a pet.

“With new legislation outlining more rights for renters, now is the time for other landlords to seriously consider making their accommodation pet-friendly and get ahead of the curve.”

With a welcome incentive of four weeks free rent for those who sign up, studio apartments start from £1,100 and are designed to be a perfect fit for those looking to move into the city, with convenience on their doorstep. Situated on the edge of the city centre, UNCLE Leeds is located to the west of the centre next to Leeds and Liverpool Canal and is a 15-minute walk from Leeds Train Station.

To find out more about the apartments available at UNCLE Leeds, and to book a viewing, please visit www.uncle.co.uk/leeds/