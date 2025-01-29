Dilapidated farmhouse - once home to the Brontes, and with stunning views, set to be sold

Thornbush Farm, former home of Reverend Patrick Brontë, will be sold by Auction House West Yorkshire, for a guide price of £380,000 (plus fees).

Fans of the works of the Brontës will get the opportunity to snap up this piece of their history on February 5.

The farm on Miry Lane is now in a derelict state, but in the 19th century it featured two sturdy, adjoining stone cottages and was better known as Lousy Farm.

In 1811, it became the home of the future Brontë patriarch, Reverend Patrick Brontë, marking the foundation of one of the most famous literary families in Britian.

Reverend Patrick lived at the farm after taking up his first full ministry, lodging with his landlords Mr and Mrs Bedford.

While there, he met and married his wife, Maria Branwell, and they had the first of their two children, Maria and Elizabeth, who sadly died during childhood. He also found time to author and publish his first work, Cottage Poems.

During their time at the cottage, the family witnessed part of 1812’s Luddite riots and the march to Rawfords Mill, which went past their front door. This event was later written about by Charlotte Brontë in her novel Shirley.

The young family are thought to have remained at Lousy Farm until around 1815, which is when they located to Thornton, the birthplace of the authors Emily, Charlotte and Anne, and the painter and writer Brandon.

The sisters gained particular renown thanks to their authorship of several hugely popular and influentials novels, which include Wuthering Heights, Jane Eyre and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.

Set in 8.5 acres of land, the farm’s cottages and outbuildings have been affected by the passing of time. However, the site still commands gorgeous countryside views.

Because of the historical connections, the cottages are Grade II listed and in need of an owner who can restore or redevelop the site, subject to the right permissions.

Director and Auctioneer of Auction House West Yorkshire, James Pank said: “This is a unique opportunity to take ownership of a site with a fascinating history and perhaps restore or reimagine a vital piece of Britain’s literary heritage.”

Thornbush Farm in Liversedge will be sold via livestream auction on February 5 at 12pm.

To learn more about the property or to book a viewing, call Auction House West Yorkshire on 0113 393 3482 or visit their website.

1 . Thornbush Farm, Miry Lane, Liversedge, West Yorkshire WF15 8JJ Part of the building is currently supported by scaffolding. Photo: Auction House West Yorkshire Photo Sales

2 . Thornbush Farm, Miry Lane, Liversedge, West Yorkshire WF15 8JJ The farm is just a short distance from Hightown, Liversedge. Photo: Auction House West Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . Thornbush Farm, Miry Lane, Liversedge, West Yorkshire WF15 8JJ The derelict listed property has views over miles of open countryside. Photo: Auction House West Yorkshire Photo Sales