Eight gardening tips to add value to your home

Experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have provided their top tips on how to make gardens more attractive for prospective buyers.

Photo credit: Pexels.com

The condition of the garden can make or break the purchase price, as a nice-looking outdoor space is high on the list of priorities for many buyers.

If the lawn and garden aren’t well maintained, it could knock thousands off the property value.

Besides general maintenance, homeowners can make their gardens more attractive by adding certain features like hanging baskets and pots, which add splashes of colour and soften the hard landscaping.

It’s also possible to make gardens appear larger by positioning small, medium and large plants in sequence.

Chris Bonnett, the founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk said: “Never overlook the garden when planning to sell your home, as it’s a huge selling point for many house hunters.

“Potential buyers want to envision themselves living in your home, and they need to feel confident that they can do so.

“A good rule of thumb when selling your house is to keep it looking neat by mowing the lawn, edging walkways and planting seasonal flowers.

“You can also increase the value of the house by introducing colour to the outdoor space with potted plants and hanging baskets, and by dressing up the front garden for a good first impression.”

Top eight ways to make your garden look more attractive for potential buyers:

Maintain the garden

Present the garden well by doing some decluttering and basic maintenance. Make sure to cut the grass, weed the flower beds and get rid of any rubbish.

Add hanging baskets

Hanging baskets add visual appeal and brighten up the garden. They are ideal for softening the hard landscaping and adding colour splashes. They’re also a good solution for enjoying plants when you don’t have much garden space.

Plant mature specimens

Planting mature specimens provides immediate impact and can improve the privacy of the garden. They can be a bit more pricey but they’re a good solution if you want your garden to look put together.

Dress up the front garden

First impressions are important, so make sure to pay attention to the appearance of your front garden. This will be the first thing that the buyers coming for a viewing will see, so consider adding some greenery and getting rid of clutter to improve kerb appeal.

Create low-maintenance borders

You can create a stunning planting display without devoting too much time and effort by using low-maintenance plants. Opt for drought-tolerant plants, hardy perennials and plant bulbs for a beautiful flowerbed and some seasonal colour.

Add pots and containers

Potted plants and containers help to dress the garden. They provide versatility, instant impact, colour and ambience. You can also have some fun with different styles and materials of the containers and make them match the rest of your garden.

Make the garden appear larger

Use perspective to your advantage to make the garden appear larger by carefully positioning small, medium and larger plants in sequence. The repetition and decreasing size as you go down the garden creates an optical illusion and makes the garden look larger.

Re-paint the fence

A fresh coat of paint or varnish on fences, sheds and other wooden features in your garden can make a huge impact. It will brighten and freshen up your garden and you can also choose a colour that will compliment the rest of your outdoor space.

