EZVIZ marches into the era of “all-day-recording” for its outdoor battery camera range, introducing the innovative “AOV” mode whilst pushing limits of simple, sharp home security

EZVIZ marches into the era of “all-day-recording” for its outdoor battery camera range.

EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home security, is pleased to introduce its innovative “all-day-recording” outdoor battery cameras, kicking off an Ultra HD future for the brand’s entire camera lineup.

These cameras boast innovative design and features, including the EZVIZ AOV [Always-On -Video] technology, while still prioritising eco-friendly technology. Designed for use in outdoor areas, they outperform traditional wired options without the need for any complex installation whilst also saving power and labour time.

The series currently includes three models: the CB90 Kit with an included solar panel and the CB3 AOV and CB8 Lite which has the option of an add-on solar panel. Being incredibly flexible and adaptive to any home exterior, they’re smart, easily detecting people and car number plates in particular, and are among the first to use EZVIZ’s unique Always-on Video (EZVIZ AOV) mode to provide 24/7 images without rapidly draining the battery.

Always-on Video Technology: Changing the game of all-day-recording

“While security still holds its position as the fundamental demand of a smart home, the market has witnessed people’s growing need for more convenient security products that everyone can get their hands on without being a stellar electrician or home DIYer.” Comments Byron Fang, the product director of EZVIZ’s smart home camera R&D department. “Despite this, many consumers remain hesitant about adopting battery-powered security systems, concerned about maintenance challenges and the incapability to provide 24/7 recordings, potentially missing critical events.”

Most of the battery cameras on the market only record very limited footage triggered by detections, as the cameras tend to operate in sleep mode to conserve energy. Many brands eliminate the option for continuous recording as it can quickly drain the battery. Unlike these models, all the battery cameras newly launched by EZVIZ this year can combat any security void by embedding the EZVIZ AOV Technology in their chips.

In AOV mode, the cameras wake themselves at user-defined intervals, creating time-lapse videos for motion-free periods. Users can fast-forward to relive the changes in the monitored environment, without going through large video files that take up huge storage space. It will also significantly reduce the battery consumption compared to the traditional 24/7 recording mode.

Additionally, EZVIZ cameras maintain their AI-powered person detection functionality in AOV mode, recording standard-speed video whenever a person enters the detection area.

Furthermore, the AOV technology greatly extends the detection range, going beyond the limits of PIR sensors, which is commonly used in most industry-standard battery cameras. For people who appear during an AOV time-lapse recording period, the cameras can pick up any activity up to 25 metres away, sending alerts and switching to standard-speed recording to ensure no moment is missed.

Reliable battery capability: Say goodbye to frequent charging hassles

The cameras are equipped with a rechargeable battery with a capacity of up to 10,400 mAh enabling them to maintain stable working condition, in any mode, for an extended period.

Even when it’s the rainy season, the large battery ensures the camera operates up to 120 days uninterrupted. As well as battery-powered supply, the EZVIZ battery camera range also offers a sustainable charging option.

The solar panels are able to utilise 2 hours of instant and continuous charging by sunlight to keep a camera running non-stop for approximately 24 hours. Even if it is consistently raining and conditions are gloomy, combining the 12W/24W solar panels with battery storage can still convert every ray of sunlight into clean energy. With strong battery capability and extra solar options, it ensures the camera can record every moment of a home worry-free.

The CB8 Lite, CB3 AOV and CB90 battery powered cameras have numerous features in common including AI powered human/vehicle shape detection, two-way talk, integration with Google Assistant and Alexa, active defense (siren and strobe light), colour night vision and a weatherproof design. The CB8 Lite and CB90 feature 2K+ resolution, whereas the CB3 features 2K.

The EZVIZ CB8 Lite is a powerful battery-powered pan-and-tilt Wi-Fi camera designed for seamless home security. It is a more affordable option than the more premium CB90 and features a 360° panoramic view to ensure detailed and intelligent surveillance. It is available from Amazon for an RRP of £89.99.

The EZVIZ CB3 AOV is a high-performance security camera designed for round-the-clock protection. It’s an easy to install and affordable security camera and it’s 24/7 Always-On protection ensures continuous monitoring, so nothing is missed. It is available from Amazon for an RRP of £59.99 [currently discounted by 20% to £47.99].

The EZVIZ CB90 is a premium dual-lens battery-powered security camera designed for comprehensive home surveillance and all round protection.

Featuring panoramic and whole-picture vision, it provides both wide-angle coverage and zoomed-in details. With dual rotations and co-detection smart tracking, it enhances monitoring flexibility.

The 10,400mAh rechargeable battery, included 8W solar panel, and weatherproof design ensure long-lasting, eco-friendly performance. Additional features include Wi-Fi 6 support and storage options up to 512GB via microSD or EZVIZ CloudPlay.

“They solve multiple pain points in one go and consumers can be confident that full-day recording is now possible, and the home is protected all day and throughout the night,” commented Candice Tu, the product manager of the series. “Our aim is to enable consumers to enjoy exceptional protection with minimal effort, and to deliver more tangible benefits.”

The battery camera series is part of the EZVIZ Green Initiative for advocacy on sustainable homes and planet. With AOV technology, battery cameras significantly reduce power consumption, setting a new standard for energy-efficient security solutions. Their sales will also help grow the EZVIZ Global Forest Plan, which, in 2025, has and continues to finance farmers across many regions to plant economic tree species to combat land degradation while reducing poverty.

About EZVIZ:

EZVIZ is dedicated to putting “easy vision” in every home – that is, we strive to build simple yet powerful smart home devices and appliances to provide visual protection and tangible joy to every family. As a global leader in smart home technologies, EZVIZ has been empowering the future of smart, connected living since 2013, and has received wide recognition in its relentless tech innovations, reliably useful products, fast-evolving ecosystem, and trustworthy cloud services. With a footprint in more than 130 countries, we have helped millions of users build their dream homes to live an easier, smarter life.