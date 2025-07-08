Fairwood Fields Care Home to Champion Care and Community in Pontefract

A new standard in care is coming to Pontefract this October with the opening of Fairwood Fields care home—a luxury, environmentally friendly care home designed to place community and person-centred care at the heart of later life.

Located next to the picturesque Friarwood Park, Fairwood Fields will become the fifth care home operated by Crystal Care Collection, offering premium accommodation and personalised residential and dementia care for up to 66 people.

Fairwood Fields will provide all-inclusive care under a ‘Crystal Clear’ package – meaning no hidden costs or billable extras - designed to give residents and families peace of mind when it comes to looking for a care home.

At the centre of its vision is the ‘Community Tree’ initiative, a unique program designed to help residents remain rooted in the town they know and love.

Fairwood Fields is located on Wakefield Road in Pontefract

Through the initiative, the home will connect with local people, schools, voluntary groups, and organisations to take part in shared activities, events, and projects.

"Our Community Tree reflects our belief that community should never be something you leave behind," said Liz Walker, Managing Director at Crystal Care Collection. “We want our residents to continue feeling part of Pontefract—not just as observers, but as active participants."

Fairwood Fields’ name is a tribute to Pontefract’s rich local tapestry. “Fairwood” blends Fairburn—home to a nearby RSPB nature reserve—and Friarwood Valley Gardens, the historic park nearby. “Fields” honours the nearby Spanish Fields, named after the nickname for liquorice once cultivated in the area.

Through use of solar panels and ground source heat pump technology, the home can be operated as a Carbon Free Green home, promoting sustainability and eco-friendly standards.

To register your interest in living at working at Fairwood Fields, you can call 01977 233 235, email [email protected], or visit the home’s website. Fairwood Fields in located on Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HW.