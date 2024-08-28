Families get outdoors to play in West Ardsley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An event to promote outdoor play was enjoyed by visitors of all ages in Tingley.

Hosted by Redrow the free ‘Playmaking’ event was held at The Glade at Woodland Vale and included face painting, giant garden games and balloon modelling.

The event coincided with the release of Redrow’s second annual community play report, ‘Breaking the Grass Ceiling’*, designed to help inspire and encourage more people to play out in nature and embrace the great outdoors over the school holidays.

It’s part of a wider business commitment from the developer to incorporate nature into the heart of every one of their developments across the country, ensuring every home has access to plenty of green spaces.

Playmaking event at Woodland Vale

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our Playmaking report highlights the endless benefits outdoor play has for children and aims to encourage play in new communities to inspire residents, other developers and local councils to join forces.

“It was great to see so many families enjoying the outdoors together at our Playmaking event. Thank you to everyone who joined us.”

Woodland Vale is being built around four parcels of land, close to and surrounding the scenic Haigh Wood. Its latest phase, The Glade, is located off Haigh Moor Road.

The development offers a range of two-to-five-bedroom homes from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection.