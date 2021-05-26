Feel the charm of this picture book cottage for sale near Wakefield

A front view of the Flockton cottage

Built by Sir Richard Ashton with links to the English Civil War, the building has a charm and character of its own, with stone walls and mullion windows, and exposed beams.

Its two bedrooms are both doubles, and have exceptional views.

There is an additional loft room that could be utilised as a bedroom, study or other.

The cosy and characterful sitting room

Established gardens also give plenty of opportunity to sit and enjoy the view. A detached garage has a useful home office behind it.

The cottage style breakfasting kitchen has room for a small table, with built-in units and many integrated appliances, with solid oak surfaces and oak flooring. Mullion windows look over the garden.

A large beamed living room enjoys plenty of natural light from dual aspect mullion windows, with a Hunter multi-fuel stove adding the cosy factor, and an exposed stone wall. A spiral staircase leads to the first floor landing.

Here are the two beamed double bedrooms, and the bathroom with its original feature fireplace, roll top bath and separate shower. A spiral staircase leads up to the attic room.

Even the bathroom is stylish, with period charm

To the front of the property is a patio area with an original feature well. There is a wide spread of lawn bordered by mature trees and shrub.

Plenty of off road parking is available on the driveways, and there are two sizeable log stores and two sheds, one with electric supply.

Flockton is just a nudge from the M1 motorway and is conveniently near to Emley village with all its services and amenities.

Grange Cottage, Kirkby Grange Farm, Flockton, is for sale with Earnshaw Kay Estates, priced £475,000. Call 01484 680800 for more information.

A lovely enclosed garden