A nine-bedroom Pontefract guest house is on the market.

Leisure property specialist Fleurets have brought to market the freehold of Tower House Guest House on Bondgate.

The five-star executive guest house comprises six en-suite letting bedrooms, office/reception, dining room, large kitchen and car park.

In addition, the converted outbuilding is now a stunning three bed house.

The business is currently operated very much as a lifestyle operation, and it presently trades for less than

half the year with trade being mainly repeat business from an existing client base.

Fleurets said there is ‘significant potential’ for Tower House Guest House to be operated and promoted on a full-time basis and there is ‘considerable scope for a healthy level of profit.’

Simon Hall, Director of Fleurets said, “This is an ideal opportunity for an individual or couple wanting to run a high-quality B&B business.

"There is genuine scope to improve the current business which comes with the added benefit of a three-bedroom house as owner’s accommodation.”

The property has a guide price for offers in excess of £595,000.

For further information or to arrange a viewing contact Fleurets North Office on 0113 234 0304 or [email protected]

