News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Leisure property specialist Fleurets have brought to market the freehold of Tower House Guest House on Bondgate.Leisure property specialist Fleurets have brought to market the freehold of Tower House Guest House on Bondgate.
Leisure property specialist Fleurets have brought to market the freehold of Tower House Guest House on Bondgate.

Five-star, nine-bedroom Pontefract guest house on the market

A nine-bedroom Pontefract guest house is on the market.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th May 2023, 09:00 BST

Leisure property specialist Fleurets have brought to market the freehold of Tower House Guest House on Bondgate.

The five-star executive guest house comprises six en-suite letting bedrooms, office/reception, dining room, large kitchen and car park.

In addition, the converted outbuilding is now a stunning three bed house.

The business is currently operated very much as a lifestyle operation, and it presently trades for less than

half the year with trade being mainly repeat business from an existing client base.

Fleurets said there is ‘significant potential’ for Tower House Guest House to be operated and promoted on a full-time basis and there is ‘considerable scope for a healthy level of profit.’

Simon Hall, Director of Fleurets said, “This is an ideal opportunity for an individual or couple wanting to run a high-quality B&B business.

"There is genuine scope to improve the current business which comes with the added benefit of a three-bedroom house as owner’s accommodation.”

The property has a guide price for offers in excess of £595,000.

For further information or to arrange a viewing contact Fleurets North Office on 0113 234 0304 or [email protected]

The five-star executive guest house comprises six en-suite letting bedrooms, office/reception, dining room, large kitchen and car park.

1. Tower House Guest House

The five-star executive guest house comprises six en-suite letting bedrooms, office/reception, dining room, large kitchen and car park. Photo: s

Photo Sales
The business is currently operated very much as a lifestyle operation, and it presently trades for less than half the year with trade being mainly repeat business from an existing client base. There

2. Tower House Guest House

The business is currently operated very much as a lifestyle operation, and it presently trades for less than half the year with trade being mainly repeat business from an existing client base. There Photo: s

Photo Sales
There are six en-suite letting bedrooms.

3. Guest house

There are six en-suite letting bedrooms. Photo: s

Photo Sales
There are six en-suite letting bedrooms.

4. Guest house

There are six en-suite letting bedrooms. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Pontefract