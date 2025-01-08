These luxury homes are all currently for sale on Rightmove.These luxury homes are all currently for sale on Rightmove.
These luxury homes are all currently for sale on Rightmove.

For sale: 14 of the most expensive homes currently for sale on Rightmove in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 8th Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT
Here are some of the most luxurious properties across Wakefield, that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 14 of the most expensive homes listed on Rightmove across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk.

Offering an outstanding level of specification quietly situated in a private setting bordering Wakefield Golf Club,is this stunning home which is available for £1.6 million on Rightmove.

1. Woodthorpe Lane

Offering an outstanding level of specification quietly situated in a private setting bordering Wakefield Golf Club,is this stunning home which is available for £1.6 million on Rightmove. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This stone fronted modern detached home, oozing luxury and extensive accommodation amounting to approximately 5,500sqft over four floors, is available on Rightmove for £1.57 million.

2. Manygates Lane

This stone fronted modern detached home, oozing luxury and extensive accommodation amounting to approximately 5,500sqft over four floors, is available on Rightmove for £1.57 million. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This stunning stone built detached executive home, which offers extremely well presented accommodation over three levels and occupying a prime position in Sandal, is available for £1.25 million.

3. Woodthorpe Hall Gardens

This stunning stone built detached executive home, which offers extremely well presented accommodation over three levels and occupying a prime position in Sandal, is available for £1.25 million. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Experience period prestige reimagined for the 21st century at Inglenook, nestled in the tranquil village of Sandal, which is on Rightmove for £1.25 million.

4. Inglenook

Experience period prestige reimagined for the 21st century at Inglenook, nestled in the tranquil village of Sandal, which is on Rightmove for £1.25 million. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RightmoveWakefieldPontefractCastleford
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice