For sale: 14 of the most expensive homes currently for sale on Rightmove in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.
1. Woodthorpe Lane
Offering an outstanding level of specification quietly situated in a private setting bordering Wakefield Golf Club,is this stunning home which is available for £1.6 million on Rightmove. Photo: Rightmove
2. Manygates Lane
This stone fronted modern detached home, oozing luxury and extensive accommodation amounting to approximately 5,500sqft over four floors, is available on Rightmove for £1.57 million. Photo: Rightmove
3. Woodthorpe Hall Gardens
This stunning stone built detached executive home, which offers extremely well presented accommodation over three levels and occupying a prime position in Sandal, is available for £1.25 million. Photo: Rightmove
4. Inglenook
Experience period prestige reimagined for the 21st century at Inglenook, nestled in the tranquil village of Sandal, which is on Rightmove for £1.25 million. Photo: Rightmove
