For sale: An extended high-spec home on banks of the River Calder
An extended, modern family home situated directly next to the River Calder is for sale within the award-winning luxury development of Navigation Point.
This link-detached property in Riverside Way, Castleford, has balconies overlooking the river, with views stretching to open countryside.
From the large entrance hall to the contemporary open plan kitchen with diner, a w.c. and utility room on the ground floor, there is family space and plenty of it. A kitchen breakfast bar seats five, close to the dining area or snug.
Fitted kitchen appliances include an electric oven and built-in microwave, five gas ring hobs and an extractor fan, with a fridge, freezer and dishwasher. The spacious dining room has French doors out to the rear patio, and there’s a versatile family room with bi-fold doors to the front aspect.
The expansive living room on the first floor has the added feature of a private balcony overlooking the river, that is accessed through French doors.
Another versatile room with a Juliet balcony is currently used as a nursery but could suit many varied purposes.
The master bedroom has a large walk-in wardrobe and a stylish en suite shower room, while above, on the second floor, is another sizeable bedroom and a modern bathroom that includes a bath and shower.
Two more double bedrooms have river views, and one has access to the loft.
A lawned front garden is beside a tarmac driveway with remote control security gate, and parking space for two vehicles. There is additional street parking.
The development is not far from the centre of Castleford, with excellent travel links by road and rail within easy striking distance.
This family home in Riverside Way, Castleford, is priced at £399,995 with Rosedale and Jones estate agents. Call 01924 792796 for more information.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-the-sun-room-and-stunning-rear-garden-with-this-property-in-fairburn-3928480