For sale: An extended high-spec home on banks of the River Calder

An extended, modern family home situated directly next to the River Calder is for sale within the award-winning luxury development of Navigation Point.

This link-detached property in Riverside Way, Castleford, has balconies overlooking the river, with views stretching to open countryside.

From the large entrance hall to the contemporary open plan kitchen with diner, a w.c. and utility room on the ground floor, there is family space and plenty of it. A kitchen breakfast bar seats five, close to the dining area or snug.

Fitted kitchen appliances include an electric oven and built-in microwave, five gas ring hobs and an extractor fan, with a fridge, freezer and dishwasher. The spacious dining room has French doors out to the rear patio, and there’s a versatile family room with bi-fold doors to the front aspect.

The expansive living room on the first floor has the added feature of a private balcony overlooking the river, that is accessed through French doors.

Another versatile room with a Juliet balcony is currently used as a nursery but could suit many varied purposes.

The master bedroom has a large walk-in wardrobe and a stylish en suite shower room, while above, on the second floor, is another sizeable bedroom and a modern bathroom that includes a bath and shower.

Two more double bedrooms have river views, and one has access to the loft.

A lawned front garden is beside a tarmac driveway with remote control security gate, and parking space for two vehicles. There is additional street parking.

​The development is not far from the centre of Castleford, with excellent travel links by road and rail within easy striking distance.​

​This family home in Riverside Way, Castleford, is priced at £399,995 with Rosedale and Jones estate agents. Call 01924 792796​ for more information.

1. Riverside Way, Castleford Security gates open to the driveway of the house on this award winning residential development. Photo: Rosedale and Jones Photo Sales

2. Riverside Way, Castleford A view of the River Calder from the property's first floor balcony. Photo: Rosedale and Jones Photo Sales

3. Riverside Way, Castleford The breakfast bar is a feature of the stylish kitchen. Photo: Rosedale and Jones Photo Sales

4. Riverside Way, Castleford Fitted appliances within the kitchen include an electric oven and built-in microwave, five gas ring hobs and an extractor fan, with a fridge, separate freezer and a dishwasher. Photo: Rosedale and Jones Photo Sales