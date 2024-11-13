This five-bedroom modern home, on Southdale Road, is currently available for £795,000.This five-bedroom modern home, on Southdale Road, is currently available for £795,000.
For sale in Ossett: Inside a unique home, designed and built for the town's former Borough Architect

By Kara McKune
Published 13th Nov 2024, 19:00 GMT
This modern home, originally designed and built for the former Borough Architect of Ossett, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

This extended five-bedroom detached executive home, on Southdale Road, is currently available for £795,000.

Situated in this prime part of Ossett, this lovely home is within easy reach of excellent local schools and a twice-weekly market.

It is also close to numerous transport links, with good access to the M1 motorway via junction 40, which is only a short distance away.

Inside, the accommodation briefly comprises of a spacious reception hall with a feature staircase, a contemporary kitchen/breakfast room which opens up into a dining area with feature bi-folding doors, a lovely living room, a spacious family room and a downstairs shower room/w.c.

There is also a seperate sitting room with an incredible fully working bar with space for refrigeration and shelving within.

A floating staircase leads up to the first floor landing, with doors leading to three double bedrooms, one with a walk-in wardrobe, and a contemporary house bathroom/w.c.

Externally, there is a spacious driveway that provides ample off-street parking leading to the former garage, which has been converted into a salon but is suitable for a variety of purposes, and a low maintenance pebbled garden to the front.

The very large south facing rear garden enjoys a high degree of privacy with brick wall surrounds.

There is also a raised timber decked section which provides an excellent entertaining space in addition to a brick built barbecue, making it ideal for al fresco dining.

The property has recently undergone a comprehensive scheme of renovation throughout by the current owner, making it the perfect family home.

This lovely property, on Southdale Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £795,000.

To find out more, contact estate agents, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924669694.

This gorgeous hall features a glass skylight, inset spotlights to the ceiling, engineered compressed wooden floor with LED strip lighting, two contemporary radiators in gunmetal grey with a sliding high gloss door which provides access into a built in cloakroom and a floating staircase leading up to the first floor.

1. Stunning reception hall

This gorgeous hall features a glass skylight, inset spotlights to the ceiling, engineered compressed wooden floor with LED strip lighting, two contemporary radiators in gunmetal grey with a sliding high gloss door which provides access into a built in cloakroom and a floating staircase leading up to the first floor. Photo: Rightmove

he kitchen is fitted with a contemporary range of high gloss base and wall units with inset lighting, a Quartz work surfaces, a Quartz splash back and a matching breakfast bar.

2. Modern kitchen

he kitchen is fitted with a contemporary range of high gloss base and wall units with inset lighting, a Quartz work surfaces, a Quartz splash back and a matching breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove

This luxury property was originally designed and built for the former Borough Architect of Ossett.

3. Beautiful breakfast area

This luxury property was originally designed and built for the former Borough Architect of Ossett. Photo: Rightmove

This fantastic open-plan family space features a vaulted ceiling, UPVC double glazed bi-folding doors that open onto the rear garden and a squared archway into the breakfast kitchen.

4. Fabulous family room

This fantastic open-plan family space features a vaulted ceiling, UPVC double glazed bi-folding doors that open onto the rear garden and a squared archway into the breakfast kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

