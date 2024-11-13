For sale in Ossett: Inside a unique home, designed and built for the town's former Borough Architect

This extended five-bedroom detached executive home, on Southdale Road, is currently available for £795,000.
Situated in this prime part of Ossett, this lovely home is within easy reach of excellent local schools and a twice-weekly market.
It is also close to numerous transport links, with good access to the M1 motorway via junction 40, which is only a short distance away.
Inside, the accommodation briefly comprises of a spacious reception hall with a feature staircase, a contemporary kitchen/breakfast room which opens up into a dining area with feature bi-folding doors, a lovely living room, a spacious family room and a downstairs shower room/w.c.
There is also a seperate sitting room with an incredible fully working bar with space for refrigeration and shelving within.
A floating staircase leads up to the first floor landing, with doors leading to three double bedrooms, one with a walk-in wardrobe, and a contemporary house bathroom/w.c.
Externally, there is a spacious driveway that provides ample off-street parking leading to the former garage, which has been converted into a salon but is suitable for a variety of purposes, and a low maintenance pebbled garden to the front.
The very large south facing rear garden enjoys a high degree of privacy with brick wall surrounds.
There is also a raised timber decked section which provides an excellent entertaining space in addition to a brick built barbecue, making it ideal for al fresco dining.
The property has recently undergone a comprehensive scheme of renovation throughout by the current owner, making it the perfect family home.
To find out more, contact estate agents, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924669694.
