For sale in Pontefract: 24 of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 11th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the most expensive properties across Pontefract and Castleford, that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 24 of the most expensive homes in Pontefract and Castleford, that are currently listed on Rightmove.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk.

Completed in 2017 to an exceptional standard, York House is a unique hacienda-style residence available on Rightmove for £1.5 million. Photo: Rightmove

This beautifully refurbished six bedroom detached home is for sale on Rightmove for £875,000. Photo: Rightmove

This exquisite four bedroom detached house is available on Rightmove for £625,000. Photo: Rightmove

Driving to the end of Moor Lane in the highly desirable village of Carleton, is this gorgeous home available for £765,000. Photo: Rightmove

