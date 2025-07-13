These affordable properties across the district are all currently for sale on Rightmove.placeholder image
For sale in Pontefract: Here are 16 of the most affordable properties currently for sale in Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 13th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
Here are some of the most affordable properties across Pontefract and Castleford that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

There are some stunning homes currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

All properties can be found on Rightmove.

This lovely property is for sale via auction, with a starting bid of £100,000.

1. Queens Square

This lovely property is for sale via auction, with a starting bid of £100,000. Photo: Rightmove

This semi-detached house is currently for sale on Rightmove for £105,000.

2. Cromwell Crescent

This semi-detached house is currently for sale on Rightmove for £105,000. Photo: Rightmove

Situated in a desirable urban location, this semi-detached home will be available via auction - with a starting bid of £115,000.

3. Carleton Glen

Situated in a desirable urban location, this semi-detached home will be available via auction - with a starting bid of £115,000. Photo: Rightmove

This delightful mid-terrace house is currently for sale on Rightmove for £120,000.

4. Northland View

This delightful mid-terrace house is currently for sale on Rightmove for £120,000. Photo: Rightmove

