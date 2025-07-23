This incredible home, on Pontefract Road, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £950,000.placeholder image
This incredible home, on Pontefract Road, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £950,000.

For sale in Pontefract: Inside a gorgeous Grade II listed family home in Ackworth - with its own stable and paddock

By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
This incredible Grade II listed 17th century stone house, in Ackworth, is currently for sale on Rightmove.

Situated in the sought-after conservation area of High Ackworth, this historic home, on Pontefract Road, features three impressive reception rooms and four spacious bedrooms.

There is also a great four-piece en suite for the master suite, a dressing room, a four-piece family bathroom and a charming dining kitchen.

Externally, the property benefits from a large, detached double garage, and gorgeous mature landscaped gardens stocked with rare trees, shrubs and roses.

The property also has a high quality equestrian set-up, including a secure yard with four modern stables, a feed/tack room, a hardstanding for horseboxes and trailers, and an all-weather dressage arena.

There is also a four acre paddock, which is enclosed and equipped with automatic water troughs.

To find out more, contact estate agent Alexander Jacob Ltd, on 01777809418.

1. Superb stables

The proeprty also has a high quality equestrian set-up, including a secure yard with four modern stables and a feed/tack room.

The family home offers great equestrian facilities, and a rich blend of period character and modern comforts.

2. Excellent equestrian facilities

The family home offers great equestrian facilities, and a rich blend of period character and modern comforts.

The home is located within easy reach of major transport links, and is just one kilometre from local amenities.

3. Lovely living room

The home is located within easy reach of major transport links, and is just one kilometre from local amenities.

Original features within the 17th century home have been thoughtfully preserved, but complemented by tasteful upgrades throughout.

4. Cosy dining area

Original features within the 17th century home have been thoughtfully preserved, but complemented by tasteful upgrades throughout.

