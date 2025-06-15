For sale in Pontefract: Inside a gorgeous Pontefract cottage, with stunning castle views

This lovely home, on Spink Lane, has been dubbed ‘Castle Cottage’.

Arranged across three floors, the property is finished to a high standard throughout and the home retains original features, showcasing its timeless character.

Walking in, the ground floor features a welcoming entrance hall, an elegant living room, a stylish open plan kitchen-dining area, useful utility room, and a versatile bedroom/office space.

On the first floor is the main bedroom suite complete with a dressing area and en suite shower room, as well as the main house bathroom.

Finally, the top floor has two additional well-proportioned bedrooms, with bedroom two boasting a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room.

Externally, there is a large tiered garden with wall and fence boundaries, mature plants, shrubs and trees, a sunken patio seating area and a tree house with storage below.

‘Castle Cottage’ is currently for sale on Rightmove for £525,000.

To find out more, contact estate agent Murphy Property Agents Ltd, on 01977803664.

1 . Welcoming entrance hall The entrance hallway has tiled floor, a centrally heated radiator and a double glazed sash window overlooking the gorgeous garden and Pontefract Castle. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Lovely living room The living room includes a gorgeous feature fireplace with a brick chimney breast and stone hearth with dual fuel burner. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen The kitchen has a range of solid oak high and low level units with granite worksurfaces as well as downlight spotlighting, two centrally heated radiators and two double glazed sash windows overlooking the castle. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Elegant dining room This unique property is ideally situated within easy reach of local amenities, including schools, shops and transport links. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales