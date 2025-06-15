For sale in Pontefract: Inside a gorgeous Pontefract cottage, with stunning castle views

This lovely home, on Spink Lane, has been dubbed ‘Castle Cottage’.
Arranged across three floors, the property is finished to a high standard throughout and the home retains original features, showcasing its timeless character.
Walking in, the ground floor features a welcoming entrance hall, an elegant living room, a stylish open plan kitchen-dining area, useful utility room, and a versatile bedroom/office space.
On the first floor is the main bedroom suite complete with a dressing area and en suite shower room, as well as the main house bathroom.
Finally, the top floor has two additional well-proportioned bedrooms, with bedroom two boasting a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room.
Externally, there is a large tiered garden with wall and fence boundaries, mature plants, shrubs and trees, a sunken patio seating area and a tree house with storage below.
‘Castle Cottage’ is currently for sale on Rightmove for £525,000.
To find out more, contact estate agent Murphy Property Agents Ltd, on 01977803664.