For sale in Pontefract: Inside a stunning £1.5 million hacienda-style mansion in Pontefract

Completed in 2017, York House is a unique hacienda-style residence, rebuilt from the ground up and set on just over a third of an acre.
The south-facing property has been thoughtfully designed for both family living and grand entertaining, making it ideal for multi-generational households or those who love to host.
The expansive ground floor begins with a welcoming porch and a spacious entrance hall, featuring contemporary porcelain tiles, an arched window, and an impressive atrium with a handmade glass and oak floating staircase.
The ground floor features a comfortable family room, a dedicated study, a west-facing reception room with patio doors, and a convenient shower room and cloakroom.
Double doors open into a spacious open plan dining kitchen, fitted with high-gloss cabinets, granite work surfaces and a large central island.
York House boasts six spacious bedrooms and six contemporary bathrooms over three floors.
The first floor reveals four generous bedrooms, including a stunning primary suite spanning an impressive twenty-six feet – which features an expansive dressing room and en suite bathroom.
The remaining bedrooms are served by a separate shower room and a spacious family bathroom.
Upstairs is a vast studio with a high-vaulted ceiling that opens onto a peaceful first-floor terrace with views over the orchard and surrounding farmland.
The studio could be used as a private cinema, art studio, music room, or fitness area. #
The second floor also offers two further bedrooms and a shower room.
Externally, the property is enveloped by beautifully maintained grounds, offering superb privacy year-round thanks to mature trees surrounding the perimeter.
York House is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.5 million.
To find out more contact estate agent Carter Jonas, on 01904935435.
