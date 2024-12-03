For sale in Pontefract: Inside a unique property with modern charm in an Upton suburb

This modern home, on Tower Avenue, is a gorgeous home situated only a short walk away from numerous amenities including local shops, schools and transport links.

Internally, the home briefly consists if an impressive entrance vestibule, an open plan hall leading to a modern kitchen, a lovely dining room with access to a balcony, the open living room with bifold doors opening to the rear of the property, a downstairs w.c/shower room and bedroom four – which can also be used as a further reception room such as a snug or office.

To the first floor are a further three double bedrooms, the gorgeous main family bathroom and a large en-suite shower room.

The front of the property is set over two floors, with off street parking for multiple cars leading to a lower floor garage with utilty room to the rear, and a low maintenance front garden with wrought iron railings, granite paving slabs which continue around the house and stone and shale planted rockery to the side.

The stunning rear garden is again laid out for low maintenance with a good sized UPVC decking area making it fantastic for outside living and entertaining.

This gorgeous home, on Tower Avenue, is available on Yopa for £395,000.

To find out more, visit: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/420319#description

1 . Grand hallway The hallway is a lovely open plan room to the middle of the house connecting the living, dining and kitchen areas with large porcelain tiled flooring and underfloor heating. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Lovely lounge To the rear of the house is this spacious living area again with porcelain tiled floor, underfloor heating and spotlights. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen The stunning kitchen is fitted with sea foam and grey high gloss units which are complimented with a 'Quartz' worktop. Feature LED lighting runs around the worktop edge with further lighting under wall units both on a hand swipe sensor. Integrated appliances include two full length fridge freezers, a slim line dishwasher, a wine cooler and a bin cupboard. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

4 . Home office The only fully separate reception room to the ground floor which has multiple uses for different lifestyle needs. Could be a ground floor bedroom, study, snug or games room with hard wired TV aerial and data point on the wall, underfloor heating, spotlights and inwards opening French doors to a 'Juliette' style balcony. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales