For sale in Pontefract: Inside a unique property with modern charm in an Upton suburb

This modern home, on Tower Avenue, is a gorgeous home situated only a short walk away from numerous amenities including local shops, schools and transport links.
Internally, the home briefly consists if an impressive entrance vestibule, an open plan hall leading to a modern kitchen, a lovely dining room with access to a balcony, the open living room with bifold doors opening to the rear of the property, a downstairs w.c/shower room and bedroom four – which can also be used as a further reception room such as a snug or office.
To the first floor are a further three double bedrooms, the gorgeous main family bathroom and a large en-suite shower room.
The front of the property is set over two floors, with off street parking for multiple cars leading to a lower floor garage with utilty room to the rear, and a low maintenance front garden with wrought iron railings, granite paving slabs which continue around the house and stone and shale planted rockery to the side.
The stunning rear garden is again laid out for low maintenance with a good sized UPVC decking area making it fantastic for outside living and entertaining.
This gorgeous home, on Tower Avenue, is available on Yopa for £395,000.
To find out more, visit: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/420319#description