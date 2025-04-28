For sale in Pontefract: Inside an impressive Pontefract family home with a former World War II air raid shelter

This delightful family home, on South Baileygate, is situated on the fringe of the town centre of Pontefract.

Step through a magnificent gothic-style front door framed by a stone archway, setting the tone for this captivating home.

The welcoming entrance hall is enhanced by an exposed stone feature wall, creating an inviting and atmospheric welcome.

The hall leads through into a grand central living room and a separate formal dining room, that then leads through into a well proportioned kitchen.

The kitchen is re-fitted with a good range of contemporary units that has an archway through to an adjoining breakfast room that links directly onto the sheltered courtyard.

Beyond the breakfast room is a useful utility room.

also on the ground floor is a dedicated office space and a guest bedroom with a wet room opposite.

The ground floor accommodation is completed by a most enviable games room - large enough to accommodate a full sized snooker table and also having direct access out onto the sheltered courtyard to the rear. To the first floor, the principal bedroom is of large proportions, with a modern en suite shower room.

Across the galleried landing there are two further large bedrooms, as well as a family shower room accessed from a spacious landing that also has an external door to the rear with a characterful glazed bridge leading across to the back garden.

Accessed from a separate staircase are two further first floor bedrooms, as well as a good sized family bathroom. Outside, the property is approached via automated double gates that lead to a broad block paved parking and turning area that passes the front of the house and round to the side.

To the rear of the main accommodation is a lovely sheltered courtyard, ideal for outside entertaining.

Whilst to the rear of the house is a more expansive lawned garden with well stocked shrub borders and mature trees.

An unexpected additional asset is the former World Wwar II air raid bunker – an interconnected series of underground rooms which could be used as a gym, wine cellar, or versatile storage. This impressive home, on South Baileygate, is available on Rightmove for £785,000

To find out more, contact estate agent, Express Estate Agency, on 03330165458.

1 . Luxury living The property is approached via automated double gates that lead to a broad block paved parking and turning area that passes the front of the house and round to the side. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Lovely living room This grand and characterful reception room forms the impressive yet comfortable hub of this fine home. A beamed ceiling enhances the spacious feel with period windows to the front and side, a contemporary media wall, three central heating radiators and a central focal point brick fireplace housing a large cast iron wood burning stove. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Gorgeous games room Perfect for entertaining, this large room easily accommodates a full size billiards table and has been thoughtfully finished with dado panelling and a beamed ceiling. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Modern kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a good range of contemporary style cream fronted wall and base units with laminate work tops incorporating composite sink unit and provision for a range style cooker with a filter hood over. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales