For sale in Pontefract: Inside two incredible properties in Carleton, for sale together for £1 million on Rightmove

The White House and The Stables, on Carleton Road, offer the perfect combination of character, space, and potential.

The White House is a grand 18th century five bedroom detached home, steeped in original character features and brimming with charm.

This remarkable property boasts stunning period details, including ornate fireplaces, wood panelling, and elegant flooring throughout.

The spacious ground floor offers multiple reception rooms, including a bespoke pine wood kitchen with a central breakfast island – ideal for both family living and entertaining.

The Stables has two bedrooms and is the more modern of the properties – making it perfect for a smaller family or those seeking a comfortable retreat.

The ground floor includes a large dining kitchen and a bedroom.

Upstairs is a generous lounge with access to a timber balcony, providing a peaceful space to unwind, as well as a large bedroom and bathroom.

Situated in an idyllic countryside location, The White House and The Stables offer the ideal setting for those seeking a slice of rural life without compromising on convenience.

Both properties, on Carleton Road, are currently for sale together on Rightmove, for £1 million.

