For sale in Wakefield: 12 of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Wakefield

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.
Take a closer look at 12 of the most expensive homes in Wakefield, that are currently listed on Rightmove.
1. Manygates Lane
This stone fronted modern detached home, oozing luxury and extensive accommodation amounting to approximately 5,500 sqft over four floors, is available on Rightmove for £1.4 million. Photo: Rightmove
2. Chevet Lane
Arbourthorne House is a handsome Edwardian detached residence, that is currently available on Rightmove for £1.2 million. Photo: Rightmove
3. Walton Station Lane
This superbly appointed expansive four double-bedroom detached family home, is available for £975,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. Chevet Lane
This lovely five bedroom detached family home is currently available on Rightmove for £975,000. Photo: Rightmove
