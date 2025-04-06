Here are some of the most expensive properties, currently for sale on Rightmove.Here are some of the most expensive properties, currently for sale on Rightmove.
Here are some of the most expensive properties, currently for sale on Rightmove.

For sale in Wakefield: 12 of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 6th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the most expensive properties across Wakefield, that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 12 of the most expensive homes in Wakefield, that are currently listed on Rightmove.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk.

This stone fronted modern detached home, oozing luxury and extensive accommodation amounting to approximately 5,500 sqft over four floors, is available on Rightmove for £1.4 million.

1. Manygates Lane

This stone fronted modern detached home, oozing luxury and extensive accommodation amounting to approximately 5,500 sqft over four floors, is available on Rightmove for £1.4 million. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Arbourthorne House is a handsome Edwardian detached residence, that is currently available on Rightmove for £1.2 million.

2. Chevet Lane

Arbourthorne House is a handsome Edwardian detached residence, that is currently available on Rightmove for £1.2 million. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This superbly appointed expansive four double-bedroom detached family home, is available for £975,000.

3. Walton Station Lane

This superbly appointed expansive four double-bedroom detached family home, is available for £975,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This lovely five bedroom detached family home is currently available on Rightmove for £975,000.

4. Chevet Lane

This lovely five bedroom detached family home is currently available on Rightmove for £975,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldRightmove
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice