For sale in Wakefield: 16 of the most expensive properties currently for sale in Wakefield

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.
Take a closer look at 16 of the most expensive homes in Wakefield that are currently listed on Rightmove.
1. Barnsley Road
This newly built six bedroom property, complete with a swimming pool, is available on Rightmove for £2.75 million. Photo: Rightmove
2. The Lodge
This four bedroom four storey house, with a lower ground floor garage, is for sale on Rightmove for £1.35 million. Photo: Rightmove
3. Sandalbrook
This exceptional home, which combines cutting-edge design with flexible family living, is for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million. Photo: Rightmove
4. Walton Station Lane
Overlooking gorgeous farm land, this incredible property is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million. Photo: Rightmove
