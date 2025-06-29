These luxury properties are all currently for sale on Rightmove.placeholder image
For sale in Wakefield: 16 of the most expensive properties currently for sale in Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 29th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the most expensive properties across Wakefield, that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 16 of the most expensive homes in Wakefield that are currently listed on Rightmove.

This newly built six bedroom property, complete with a swimming pool, is available on Rightmove for £2.75 million.

1. Barnsley Road

This newly built six bedroom property, complete with a swimming pool, is available on Rightmove for £2.75 million. Photo: Rightmove

This four bedroom four storey house, with a lower ground floor garage, is for sale on Rightmove for £1.35 million.

2. The Lodge

This four bedroom four storey house, with a lower ground floor garage, is for sale on Rightmove for £1.35 million. Photo: Rightmove

This exceptional home, which combines cutting-edge design with flexible family living, is for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.

3. Sandalbrook

This exceptional home, which combines cutting-edge design with flexible family living, is for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million. Photo: Rightmove

Overlooking gorgeous farm land, this incredible property is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million.

4. Walton Station Lane

Overlooking gorgeous farm land, this incredible property is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.1 million. Photo: Rightmove

