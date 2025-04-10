For sale in Wakefield: Here are 12 of the most affordable homes currently for sale in Pontefract and Castleford

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.
Take a closer look at 12 of the most affordable homes listed on Rightmove across Pontefract and Castleford.
1 / 3
There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.
Take a closer look at 12 of the most affordable homes listed on Rightmove across Pontefract and Castleford.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.