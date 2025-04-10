These affordable properties are all afor sale on Rightmove.These affordable properties are all afor sale on Rightmove.
For sale in Wakefield: Here are 12 of the most affordable homes currently for sale in Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 10th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the most affordable properties in Pontefract and Castleford, that are currently for sale on Rightmove.

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 12 of the most affordable homes listed on Rightmove across Pontefract and Castleford.

Nestled in the tranquil setting of Lakeside Meadows, Pontefract, this charming semi-detached bungalow is available for £120,000.

1. Lakeside Meadows

Nestled in the tranquil setting of Lakeside Meadows, Pontefract, this charming semi-detached bungalow is available for £120,000. Photo: Rightmove

This delightful three bedroom semi-detached house is available on Rightmove for £130,000.

2. Eastbourne Terrace

This delightful three bedroom semi-detached house is available on Rightmove for £130,000. Photo: Rightmove

This two bedroom semi-detached true bungalow is for sale on Rightmove for £131,250 .

3. Back Northgate

This two bedroom semi-detached true bungalow is for sale on Rightmove for £131,250 . Photo: Rightmove

This lovely home, which offers spacious accommodation and is situated in this convenient location of Pontefract, is available on Rightmove for £140,000.

4. Whitebeam Green

This lovely home, which offers spacious accommodation and is situated in this convenient location of Pontefract, is available on Rightmove for £140,000. Photo: Rightmove

